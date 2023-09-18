GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall starts later this week and our friends at Ludema’s Floral and Garden are celebrating the changing of the season all week long. The Fall Festival Week kicks off Monday, September 18 and runs through Saturday, September 23. You can sign up for a time to visit Ludema’s and create a fall patio pot. You can bring you own or purchase one from them. You can also sign up to make a pumpculent. Pumpculents are pumpkins decorated with succulents and other fall accents. The staff at Ludema’s tell us they will last all season with light misting here and there.

During Fall Festival Week you can also shop for fall hardy mums as well as fall planters, pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, and fresh flower arrangements.

Ludema’s Floral and Garden

3408 Eastern SE

Grand Rapids

616-452-2961

Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Closed Sunday

