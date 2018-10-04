Learn all about Certified Midwives at Spectrum Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Whether you're a first time mom, or your family is continuing to grow, pregnancy comes with a lot of questions. That's why it's so important to have a someone to turn to who can help you every step of the way. At Spectrum Health, they have a great team of Midwives and OB-GYN specialists. Alex Bratschie is here to tell us more.
Meet the Midwives
- Thursday, October 4
- 5:30pm-7pm
- Spectrum Health Midwifery & OB/GYN
- 426 Michigan Street NE - Grand Rapids
- Free and open to the public
- Spectrum Health Midwifery & OB-GYN
- 426 Michigan Street NE - Grand Rapids
- 616-391-3302
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Plainfield ramp to I-96 to reopen next week
- EPA to hold PFAS discussion in Kalamazoo
- Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood
- Michigan says opioid-related deaths keep rising
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.