GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the best things about living in west Michigan is our proximity to Lake Michigan. Muskegon County has miles of beaches, inland lakes and rivers and some great recreation. Today and tomorrow you have the chance to learn about services that showcase that unique lifestyle at the Lakeshore Living Show.
Emily Morgenstern with the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce joins us to tell us more about the event.
Lakeshore Living Show
Today until 7pm
Saturday from 9am-5pm
VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in Downtown Muskegon
Tickets: $10, kids 12 and under are free
LakeShoreLivingMKG.org