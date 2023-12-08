GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a part of the FBI and learn about the roles agents serve in our community? That’s what the Citizens Academy is all about. Today we have Jennifer, from AARP, and Peter Ellis, from the FBI, joining us.

The FBI Citizens Academy program gives business, faith, civic and community leaders an inside look at the FBI. During the academy, students gain insight into the structure and operation of the FBI, obtain an overview of the legal basis for the FBI’s jurisdiction, learn the services the FBI provides, and even participate in firearms demonstrations and other practical problem-solving activities involving the collection and preservation of physical evidence.

For those interested in applying for next year’s Citizens Academy class, call (313) 965-2323 and request to speak with your local community outreach specialist to learn about the program dates and requirements.

