GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people don’t realize that there’s actually a fine art to tequila. This weekend, you have a chance to learn about its history, sample brands and learn about different types of tequila cocktails at the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest.

Explore over 35 tequila distilleries featuring over 140 different styles of both tequilas and mezcals, multiple cocktails, live entertainment and dancing plus complimentary souvenir glassware.













Grand Rapids Tequila Fest

Saturday, August 13th

7pm – 10pm

DeVos Place

Tickets: $45, VIP: $65

Event is 21+

GrandRapidsTequilaFest.com