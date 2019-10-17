Learn about lash tinting & lifting

One of the hottest beauty trends right now can really change and enhance your face in just a matter of hours and make your eyes pop. It’s lash lifting and tinting and today we have Steve and Christina in from Siren & Proper to tell us more.
Lash Tint
Darkens the natural lashes using a semi-permanent color. Lasts up to 4-6 weeks. Can be performed over lash extensions. Intense black or rich brown colors options available.
Lash Lift
For natural lashes only
Using a silicone rod and lift solution, eyelashes are lifted at the root, giving the illusion of volume & length. Last 8-10 weeks, slowly fades back to your normal curl over time without ever having to worry about the scarce appearance that eyelash extensions can give as they shed.
