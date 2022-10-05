GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The ACHA Michigan Regional Conference is a dynamic partnership between the Congenital Heart Center at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Patients, family members, friends and healthcare professionals are invited to learn about specialized lifelong care for adults with congenital heart disease (ACHD) and to connect with the ACHD community. Dr. Marcus Haw and other experts in adult congenital heart disease will be presenting on topics, and Dr. Haw is here to share more details about this event.

>>>Take a look!

ACHA Michigan Regional Conference

Saturday, October 8th

Prince Conference Center at Calvin University

Registration cost: $25, late registration at the door is $50

To register, visit ACHAHeart.org/Events

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.