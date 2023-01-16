GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is Heart Month and Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, is advocating cardiovascular health and raising awareness about heart disease, not just during February but throughout the year.
Doctor Vik Kashyap, Vice President of Cardiovascular Health at Corewell Health is with us to discuss Heart Month.
Doctor Dialogue Event – Corewell Health
February 2nd @ 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Frederik Meijer Gardens
Complimentary, light dinner provided
More information & registration @ SpectrumHealth.org/DoctorDialogue
