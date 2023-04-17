GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) When you’re getting ready to make changes to your home by renovating, building, moving, or doing a home improvement project, it helps to know someone with a wide range of talents who can assist you with almost anything. Not many people are that diversified, but we do know one place that can help, and that’s Brenneman Lea Companies. We caught up with Brenneman Lea at one of his current projects to learn about the many ways he helps homeowners with everything from remodeling to real estate needs.

Brenneman Lea is knowledgeable in several areas, things that require different skill sets, but very connected because they are in the real estate realm. It’s nice to be able to go to one person for assistance, instead of working with three or four different people, that’s the beauty of Brenneman Lea Companies.



Their team also has a lot of important partnerships, with designers from Straight Line Design Kitchen and Bath. You can reach Brenneman Lea Companies through their Facebook page, email atbleacompanies@gmail.com or by calling 517-648-5321. They are based in Spring Lake.

Straight line Design

18055 174th Avenue

Spring Lake

616-296-0920

Sponsor: Brenneman Lea Companies