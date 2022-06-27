GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Longevity is a rare gem nowadays and when we can find it in a place where we trust the health and happiness of our families, it’s more important than anything. Today we have Bryan Cramer here from Byron Center Manor.

Cramer says the leadership team is dedicated to lead by example and allow residents to be cared for when needed. Most of the leadership team has been with Byron Center Manor for six years or longer.

Byron Center Manor offers assisted living, memory care and independent living. They offer residents a wide variety of activities, dining, rooms, services and medical care.

Byron Center Manor

2115 84th Street SW

Byron Center

616-878-3300

info@bcmanor.com

