The last weekend of Project 1 by ArtPrize is here. But there’s still a lot to do. Here today to talk about what’s happening at the Tanglefoot location is Paul Amenta, Mark Andrus and Natalie G’NAT Wetzel.
Ritsu and lovesliescrushing
Tonight
7PM – 10PM
SiTE:LAB at Tanglefoot
314 Straight Street, Grand Rapids
The Moon: In Orbit
Friday
8PM – 10PM
SiTE:LAB at Tanglefoot
314 Straight Street, Grand Rapids
International Animation Day Celebration
Saturday
3PM – 6PM
SiTE:LAB at Tanglefoot
314 Straight Street, Grand Rapids