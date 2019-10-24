Closings & Delays
Last weekend of Project 1 by ArtPrize

The last weekend of Project 1 by ArtPrize is here. But there’s still a lot to do. Here today to talk about what’s happening at the Tanglefoot location is Paul Amenta, Mark Andrus and Natalie G’NAT Wetzel.

Ritsu and lovesliescrushing
Tonight
7PM – 10PM
SiTE:LAB at Tanglefoot
314 Straight Street, Grand Rapids

The Moon: In Orbit
Friday
8PM – 10PM
SiTE:LAB at Tanglefoot
314 Straight Street, Grand Rapids

International Animation Day Celebration
Saturday
3PM – 6PM
SiTE:LAB at Tanglefoot
314 Straight Street, Grand Rapids

