Last minute shopping with great deals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Less than a week until Christmas and yes, there are lots of people who each year, bring it down to the wire! Call it procrastination or maybe they love the last minute adrenaline rush. It’s very real and if you find yourself in this category, we have a great place for you to go! Dutton General Store and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique!

  • Today – free ornament with a $30 purchase (up to $12.99)
  • Friday – all clothing BOGO (of equal or lesser value)
  • Saturday – 40% off all Christmas

Dutton General Store

  • 3422 68th Avenue SE
  • Dutton

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

  • 6464  Broadmoor SE
  • Caledonia

