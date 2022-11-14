GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are so excited for all the holiday fun and events coming… and there’s one amazingly cool event this week that caught our eye… it’s this Friday in the city of Lansing, the “Silver Bells in the City” celebration! It’s a long standing tradition in Lansing that involves millions of lights and thousands of people from across the state coming together to kick off the holiday season! The celebration kicks off with an electric parade at 6pm with floats decorated with lights. There will be high school marching bands with illuminated instruments and of course, the arrival of Santa! You can visit the state Christmas tree after the parade for the tree lighting and following the tree lighting, a well-loved American Idol contestant, Jacob Moran will take to the stage. Jacob is a Dansville, Michigan native, who made it into the top 20 contestants of American Idol.

Another highlight will be the Firefly Drone Light Show – there will be 200 drones lighting up the sky while synchronizing to music after Jacob Moran’s performance and a stunning firework display over the Capitol as the evening’s grand finale! On Saturday the 19th, The Silver Bells 5k Race will take place at 9am – you can run or walk the 5K course in downtown Lansing or participate virtually from home.

Silver Bells in the City

Friday, November 18 from 5pm-9pm

Downtown Lansing

Silver Bells 5k – Saturday, November 19th

SilverBellsInTheCity.com

