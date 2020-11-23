Lakeshore Sewing offers a great gift idea this holiday season

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are coming up on Thanksgiving which means, Black Friday is almost here as well!

Believe it or not, not everyone is interested in the post-holiday shopping hustle. In fact, you may be looking to go in the opposite direction -sit back, do something relaxing, something that makes you happy.

For many, that’s working on a special project! Rachael had the chance to visit our friends at Lakeshore Sewing, who have a fun opportunity to share.

>>>Take a look!

Lakeshore Sewing

1848 E. Sherman Blvd, Suite R – Muskegon
231-288-1263
1011 Gezon Pkwy SW – Wyoming
616-531-5561
LakeshoreSewing.com

Sponsored by Lakeshore Sewing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon