Lakeshore Sewing making masks for first responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With so many businesses being shut down due to COVID-19, many are looking to repurpose their company to help the community. Lakeshore Sewing is using its talent and community of sewers to make masks for first responders – including police, fire, healthcare workers, and grocery store works.

They’re using their Facebook page to provide free sewing patterns and even tutorials. We talked to them today to get more insight on what they’re currently doing to help our local community.

They are also providing drop-off services if your machine needs repair. Just pull up during their open hours, call them and they’ll come pick up your machine!

Muskegon Location

1848 E. Sherman Blvd, Suite R

Thursday and Friday

9am-4pm

231-288-1263

Wyoming Location

1011 Gezon Pkwy SW

Monday-Wednesday

9am-4pm

616-531-5561

Sponsored by Lakeshore Sewing.