Lakeshore Sewing making masks for first responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With so many businesses being shut down due to COVID-19, many are looking to repurpose their company to help the community. Lakeshore Sewing is using its talent and community of sewers to make masks for first responders – including police, fire, healthcare workers, and grocery store works.
They’re using their Facebook page to provide free sewing patterns and even tutorials. We talked to them today to get more insight on what they’re currently doing to help our local community.
They are also providing drop-off services if your machine needs repair. Just pull up during their open hours, call them and they’ll come pick up your machine!
Muskegon Location
1848 E. Sherman Blvd, Suite R
Thursday and Friday
9am-4pm
231-288-1263
Wyoming Location
1011 Gezon Pkwy SW
Monday-Wednesday
9am-4pm
616-531-5561
Sponsored by Lakeshore Sewing.