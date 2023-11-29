GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, we really value things that are made by hand, and with it being the holiday season, it might be a great time to invest in a new sewing machine or give one as a gift.

Today’s sewing machines have so many bells and whistles, and you can find them at price points that are surprisingly affordable. When you go to Lakeshore Sewing, the staff can help you with absolutely everything and answer any questions you may have. The business offers supplies, sewing machine service, classes and more.

>>>We stopped by Lakeshore Sewing to check it out!

Lakeshore Sewing

1011 E. Gezon Parkway SW – Wyoming

1848 E. Sherman Blvd. – Muskegon

LakeshoreSewing.com

Sponsored by Lakeshore Sewing.