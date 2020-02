GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Enjoy over 10 days of good food along the Lakeshore! Lakeshore Restaurant Week runs February 21st through 29th at 21 restaurants in Muskegon, Fremont and Montague.

Many of the participating restaurants will be offering different specials and discounts as well.

