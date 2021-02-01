Lakeshore Museum Center honors the quilt-making talent of Rosie Lee Wilkins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All throughout the month of February, we’re celebrating and honoring Black History Month. Today, we’re highlighting an exhibit at the Lakeshore Museum Center, which celebrates the quilt-making talent of a woman who lived in Muskegon.

Rosie Wilkins was featured in a book about African American quilters and even had her quilts featured by the Smithsonian in Washington DC. She was very talented, but not many knew her story until now. Her life and quilts are being featured at the Lakeshore Museum Center.

>>>Take a look!

Lakeshore Museum Center

Who is Rosie Lee Wilkins? Piecing Together Her History.

Now-April 24, 2021

430 W Clay Ave – Muskegon

LakeshoreMuseum.org