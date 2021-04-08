Lakeshore Museum Center honors the quilt-making talent of Muskegon woman, Rosie Lee Wilkins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something to do for spring break, today we’re highlighting an exhibit at the Lakeshore Museum Center which celebrates the quilt making talent of a woman who lived in Muskegon.

Rosie Wilkins was featured in a book about African American quilters and even had her quilts featured by the Smithsonian in Washington DC! She was very talented, but not many knew her story until now – her life and quilts are being featured at the Lakeshore Museum Center.

>>>Take a look!

Lakeshore Museum Center

Who is Rosie Lee Wilkins? Piecing Together Her History.

Now-April 24, 2021

430 W Clay Ave – Muskegon

LakeshoreMuseum.org