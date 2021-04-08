Lakeshore Museum Center honors the quilt-making talent of Muskegon woman, Rosie Lee Wilkins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something to do for spring break, today we’re highlighting an exhibit at the Lakeshore Museum Center which celebrates the quilt making talent of a woman who lived in Muskegon.
Rosie Wilkins was featured in a book about African American quilters and even had her quilts featured by the Smithsonian in Washington DC! She was very talented, but not many knew her story until now – her life and quilts are being featured at the Lakeshore Museum Center.
>>>Take a look!
Lakeshore Museum Center
Who is Rosie Lee Wilkins? Piecing Together Her History.
Now-April 24, 2021
430 W Clay Ave – Muskegon
LakeshoreMuseum.org