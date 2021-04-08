Lakeshore Museum Center honors the quilt-making talent of Muskegon woman, Rosie Lee Wilkins

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something to do for spring break, today we’re highlighting an exhibit at the Lakeshore Museum Center which celebrates the quilt making talent of a woman who lived in Muskegon.

Rosie Wilkins was featured in a book about African American quilters and even had her quilts featured by the Smithsonian in Washington DC! She was very talented, but not many knew her story until now – her life and quilts are being featured at the Lakeshore Museum Center.

>>>Take a look!

Lakeshore Museum Center

Who is Rosie Lee Wilkins? Piecing Together Her History. 
Now-April 24, 2021
430 W Clay Ave – Muskegon
LakeshoreMuseum.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon