GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s going to be a great weekend to get out and enjoy a summer tradition that’s happening in Muskegon starting tomorrow: the Lakeshore Art Festival!

Art has been the driving force in downtown Muskegon for over 100 years! In 1961, Hackley Park became the center for a large-scale art and craft show known as Muskegon Art in the Park. In 2013, the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce took the local Art in the Park event up a notch with the creation of the Lakeshore Art Festival.

Each year LAF adds an element that is engaging for the community. This year, the festival will include the #LAFRocks Public Art Project featuring rock art in multiple forms. Six local artists have been selected to create artistic masterpieces out of small boulders. The final artwork will be displayed throughout the festival footprint and guests are encouraged to visit each one!

In addition, the Muskegon Museum of Art will be hosting a rock decorating booth in the roundabout. The project was based on a viral trend where people paint stones or pebbles for others to find and collect. Everyone who attends is invited to get creative by painting a small stone.

Lakeshore Art Festival

June 24 & 25 in downtown Muskegon

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

LakeshoreArtFestival.org