GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are so many heroes in our community right now and Lake Michigan Credit Union is raising money to support local hospitals. We talk to them about their campaign called Band Together for Healthcare Heroes.

You can make a donation by visiting LMCU.org/BandTogether or head to a drive-thru at your local LMCU branch by May 31st.

Sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union.