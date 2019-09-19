Lake-inspired living at Bell Tower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The change in seasons often signals a change in how we spend our time. Instead of hanging out on warm summer days, we may be spending our days and evenings in front of warm fires. But our desire for comfortable and cozy gathering spaces remains the same. That’s where Bell Tower Lake House Living Company comes into play. It’s a destination store, filled with unique indoor and outdoor furniture, home decor, and great gifts, inspired by something we love in Michigan, lake living.

And right now, a large portion of the store is on sale, take a look!

The furniture at Bell Tower is obviously gorgeous but a real sign of good design, is how a space makes you feel. Their settings are so warm and cozy, and that’s how a lot of us want to feel when we’re relaxing at home. And the deals, 30% to 60% off outdoor furniture and 30% off most in stock and custom order indoor furniture, including dining sets, through the end of October.

They also offer free, local delivery to areas like Grand Rapids. Keep in mind, if you want something to be delivered before Christmas, you must order by October 11th.

Bell Tower offers design services as well. If you’d like to stop by their beautiful barn showroom, and see their outdoor ‘barn yard’, they’re located on North 32nd street in Richland.

Bell Tower Lake House Living Co.