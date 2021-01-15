Lady Ace Boogie hosting live-stream concert to aid those experiencing homelessness in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – People in Grand Rapids experiencing homelessness need our help more than ever. Lady Ace Boogie, a hip-hop promoter in West Michigan, is hosting a star-studded online birthday showcase this weekend with 80% of the proceeds supporting efforts to assist the homeless.

Organizers are encouraging viewers to donate $10, or whatever they can, to $LABPresents via Cash App or @Linda-Tellis via Venmo.

You can read more about the event here.

The concert can be viewed at 7pm on Sunday night on Lady Ace Boogie’s Facebook.