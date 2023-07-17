GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Summer is the perfect time to get outside and get moving. University of Michigan Health-West invites runners and walkers to join them Thursday, July 20, for the Metro Way 5K & YMCA Youth Races presented by LMCU. It’s a family-friendly event that takes place on the UM Health-West Campus, starting and finishing near Frog Hollow Park. The 5K race kicks off at 6 p.m. on a course that’s entirely paced, taking participants across the campus and the Fred Meijer M-6 Bike Trail.

The Metro Way 5K & YMCA Youth Races raises funds for the University of Michigan Health-West’s community health and wellness programs. Proceeds will directly support initiatives that provide free and low-cost health screenings, services, fitness classes, and education to individuals in need.

Now – July 19:

• 5K: $30

• Youth Races: Free

• Groups of 5 or more: $25 per person

Late Registration – Race Day, July 20:

• 5K: $35

• Youth Races: Free

• Groups of 5 or more: $30 per person

Register: https://runsignup.com/mw5k

Volunteer: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0a4ba4ab28abfa7-2023#/