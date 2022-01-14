KSI Kitchen and Bath opening second design center this spring

eightWest

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Starlite Kitchens was founded in 2000 with a mission of providing a superior kitchen & bath design experience for the Grand Rapids area! In March last year, Starlite joined the KSI family of design centers and this month has officially become KSI Kitchen & Bath. They can help complete any cabinetry project in their home. They’re also opening their second Grand Rapids area design center on the Beltline this spring!

>>>Take a look!

KSI Kitchen and Bath

365 84th St. SW, Ste 1 – Byron Center
616-583-9304
KSIKitchens.com
Booth #1855 – visit and enter to win a KitchenAid Mixer!

Sponsored by KSI Kitchen & Bath.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon