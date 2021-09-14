Koorey Creations creates unique pieces of wearable art with high quality craftmanship

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve spent the past few weeks exploring and showing you around great businesses in Saugatuck and Douglas, which is known for its art. Koorey Creations creates unique pieces of wearable art!

Deborah and Grace join us to tell us all about the pieces they create!

Koorey Creations

104 Hoffman St. – Saugatuck
269-857-8050
KooreyCreations.com

Sponsored by Koorey Creations.

Koorey Creations uses the lost wax cast method.

Koorey Creations carries simple Diamond classics as well as one-of-a-kind and they also offer a variety of custom services!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon