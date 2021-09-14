Koorey Creations creates unique pieces of wearable art with high quality craftmanship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve spent the past few weeks exploring and showing you around great businesses in Saugatuck and Douglas, which is known for its art. Koorey Creations creates unique pieces of wearable art!
Deborah and Grace join us to tell us all about the pieces they create!
Koorey Creations
104 Hoffman St. – Saugatuck
269-857-8050
KooreyCreations.com
Sponsored by Koorey Creations.
Koorey Creations carries simple Diamond classics as well as one-of-a-kind and they also offer a variety of custom services!