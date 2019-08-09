Kombucha 101 with Sacred Springs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you read any good books lately? Books are a great way to explore the changing world around us and the GR Reads Summer Reading Program is designed for adults. So in addition to taking in a good book, you can take part in fun activities tied to those books.

Today’s selection is “Grocery – The Buying and Selling of ood in America” was inspired by the changes at the author’s local grocery store. The book offers a fascinating look at how today’s supermarket evolved over time. This ongoing evolution continues today as stores try to keep up with the expectations of their customers. The book examines how the need for convenience and changes in culture shape the way we shop. There’s a great event Monday where you can learn all about a very popular health trend, kombucha and we have Geoff Lamden, co-creator of Sacred Springs, here with us.

