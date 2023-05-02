GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to talk about stroke care and what to do if you or a loved one appears to be having a stroke. Here to talk about all that is Dr. John Min, medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids.
If you think someone is having a stroke, think of “BE FAST” to check their symptoms and call 911.
BE FAST for Stroke
- B – balance
- E – eyes
- F – face
- A – arm
- S – speech
- T – time
