GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to talk about stroke care and what to do if you or a loved one appears to be having a stroke. Here to talk about all that is Dr. John Min, medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids.

If you think someone is having a stroke, think of “BE FAST” to check their symptoms and call 911.

BE FAST for Stroke

B – balance

E – eyes

F – face

A – arm

S – speech

T – time

