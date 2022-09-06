GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, and the team at ACV Centers is educating health care providers and patients about the disease and the new treatment options and technologies available to help fight it.

Doctors Fadi and Moe Saab join us today.

Risk Factors for PAD: Smoking

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Heart disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Being age 50 or older

Having a family history of PAD, Peripheral Vascular Disease, heart disease or stroke Signs of PAD: Cramping or aching in your hip, thigh or calf muscles after certain activities, such as walking or climbing stairs.

Leg numbness or weakness.

Non-healing sores on your toes, feet or legs.

Skin discoloration on your legs and/or feet.

Weak or no pulse in your legs or feet.

