GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, and the team at ACV Centers is educating health care providers and patients about the disease and the new treatment options and technologies available to help fight it.
Risk Factors for PAD:
- Smoking
- Diabetes
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Heart disease
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Being age 50 or older
- Having a family history of PAD, Peripheral Vascular Disease, heart disease or stroke
Signs of PAD:
- Cramping or aching in your hip, thigh or calf muscles after certain activities, such as walking or climbing stairs.
- Leg numbness or weakness.
- Non-healing sores on your toes, feet or legs.
- Skin discoloration on your legs and/or feet.
- Weak or no pulse in your legs or feet.
