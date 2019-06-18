Know the early warning signs for Parkinson’s Disease

The Parkinson’s Foundation estimates that 93,000 people in this country will be living with Parkinson’s Disease by next year. As the numbers grow, it’s important for all of us to recognize the warning signs and intervene early. Here to talk about Spectrum Health’s expertise in diagnosing and treating Parkinson’s disease is Dr. Rushna Ali and Occupational Therapist Kerri Vryhof.
Parkinson’s
- Tremor or shaking
- Slowed movement
- Rigid muscles
- Impaired posture and balance
- Speech or writing changes
For more information:
- 616-267-7900
- www.spectrumhealth.org/parkinsons
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
- 6:30 – 8 p.m. on third Tuesday of each month
- Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus
- 2750 East Beltline Ave NE
- Grand Rapids