Knapp Orthodontics helps patient achieve her dream smile!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A beautiful smile is something everyone wants, but it doesn’t always happen naturally. Orthodontics can help correct your teeth, jaws and bite. Many people associate orthodontic treatment with kids but more and more adults are choosing to fix problems they have with their teeth and oral health to once and for all achieve the smile they’ve always wanted.

We visited Knapp Orthodontics to walk through one patient’s journey of changing her smile with some assistance from Nelson Family Dental!

Knapp Orthodontics

2465 Byron Station Drive SW – Byron Center

616-277-1938

KnappOrthodontics.com

Sponsored by Knapp Orthodontics.