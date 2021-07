GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all want a great smile! For some, that maybe means treatments to straighten your teeth – but beware of where you’re purchasing your aligners.

Today, Dr. Kevin Knapp, from Knapp Orthodontics, joins us with one of his patients.

Knapp Orthodontics

2465 Byron station Dr. SW, Ste D – Byron Center

616-277-1938

KnappOrthodontics.com

Sponsored by Knapp Orthodontics.