GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In the past, many of us associated getting braces with uncomfortable orthodontist visits and long treatment times.

Luckily, things are more comfortable and quicker now when it comes to modern braces technology. Dr. Kevin Knapp with Knapp Orthodontics joins us today.

Knapp Orthodontics

2465 Byron Station Dr. SW, Ste D – Byron Center

616-277-1938

KnappOrthodontics.com

Sponsored by Knapp Orthodontics.