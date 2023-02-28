GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most renovated rooms in the home is the kitchen! But a kitchen remodel doesn’t have to break the bank and it doesn’t mean you’ll have to vacate your kitchen for weeks while the work takes place. At least not when you’re working with Kitchens by Katie. Today we have Kim and Megan in studio.

Not only does their team help you completely transform your kitchen, they also have been adding cabinets to other parts of homes as well. With more people working from home, creating a home office space that’s functional and stylish is something that’s in higher demand than usual. They have the experience and talent to get your home projects done right!

>>>Take a look!

Kitchens by Katie

SPECIAL: Vanity refaced free with new or refaced kitchen (through the end of May)

11428 West M-179 Highway – Middleville

Monday-Friday | 10am-5pm

616-538-3366

KitchensByKatie.com

Sponsored by Kitchens by Katie.