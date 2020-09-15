Kitchens by Katie can transform a kitchen within a week

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Word of mouth and a great recommendation from someone in your life you trust is huge, especially when it comes to something as important as your kitchen.

That’s exactly what happened with a family who recommended Kitchens by Katie to their family members which resulted in 3 different kitchens being remodeled!

>>>Take a look!

They’re also offering a special for eightWest viewers – get a vanity refaced with a purchase of a new or refaced kitchen.

Kitchens by Katie

11428 West M-179 Highway – Middleville
616-538-3366
KitchensByKatie.com

Sponsored by Kitchens by Katie.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon