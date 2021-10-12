Kitchens by Katie can help you transform your kitchen!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Word of mouth and a great recommendation from someone you trust in your life is huge, especially doing something as important as remodeling your kitchen or bath. We all love to talk about renovation and remodeling and spreading the word about success stories! That’s what behind a series of kitchen remodels that took place within a single family. One couple renovated their kitchen which lead to their daughter getting it done and then the in-laws – all using the same company because they saw what was happening!

All the work of course, done by the creative and talented team at Kitchens by Katie! They work hard to help you make improvements to your kitchen and bathrooms.

Kitchens by Katie

11428 West M-179 Highway – Middleville

616-538-3366

KitchensByKatie.com

Sponsored by Kitchens by Katie.