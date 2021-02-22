Kitchens by Katie can help you get the kitchen of your dreams

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Word of mouth and a great recommendation from someone in your life you trust is huge, especially when it comes to something as important as your kitchen.

That’s exactly the story behind a series of kitchen remodels that took place within a single family – one couple renovated their kitchen which led to their daughter getting hers done and then the in-laws! They all used the same company – Kitchens by Katie!

They work hard to help you make improvements to your kitchens and bathrooms.

>>>Take a look!

Kitchens by Katie

11428 West M-179 Highway – Middleville
616-538-3366
KitchensByKatie.com

Sponsored by Kitchens by Katie.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon