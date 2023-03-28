GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Designing fine furniture takes a lot of talent – it’s not just about creating something beautiful to look at, it’s also about creating a legacy and something useful to be passed down and enjoyed for generations. So when our next guest, an interior designer with Grand Rapids roots, got the chance to partner with Kindel Furniture, he says it was a dream come true. We have Kurt and his partner Lukas, of Jacob Lukas Design, with us today.

Take a look at some of the other designs created by Jacob Lukas Design.