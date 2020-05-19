Kids’ Food Basket’s annual fundraiser starts May 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kids’ Food Basket is hosting its 18th annual Feast for Kids fundraiser on May 20th.

Usually this evdent showcases the best work of the area’s Chefs of the Year and local culinary art students. With the current pandemic, the event will be hosted virtually.

Tune into the Kids’ Food Basket Facebook page and YouTube channel to see the whole fundraiser livestream.

When you buy a ticket you are contributing to the health and nourishment of our community while also bidding on once-in-lifetime experiences such as a private gourmet dinner prepared for you and your family. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Kids’ Food Basket COVID-19 emergency response. Since day one of the school closures over 208,000 life-affirming meals have been served to children and families in West Michigan.

For full details, visit KidsFoodBasket.org.