Kids’ Food Basket Youth Action Board hosting golf outing this June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people have heard of Kids’ Food Basket and all the great work they do, feeding young people in our community.

They also have a Youth Action Board that’s hosting a golf outing to help attack childhood hunger and raise awareness for the organization.

Sophia and Celia are seniors at East Grand Rapids High School and they’re helping to put on this amazing, student led event!

Kids’ Food Basket Youth Action Board

Golf Outing at StoneWater Country Club

Monday, June 21st

Check in at 8am, shotgun start at 9am

For questions, email yabgolfouting@gmail.com

To learn more, register your foursome or secure your sponsorship, visit KidsFoodBasket.org/YABGolfOuting