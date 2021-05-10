Kids’ Food Basket Youth Action Board hosting golf outing this June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people have heard of Kids’ Food Basket and all the great work they do, feeding young people in our community.
They also have a Youth Action Board that’s hosting a golf outing to help attack childhood hunger and raise awareness for the organization.
Sophia and Celia are seniors at East Grand Rapids High School and they’re helping to put on this amazing, student led event!
Kids’ Food Basket Youth Action Board
Golf Outing at StoneWater Country Club
Monday, June 21st
Check in at 8am, shotgun start at 9am
For questions, email yabgolfouting@gmail.com
To learn more, register your foursome or secure your sponsorship, visit KidsFoodBasket.org/YABGolfOuting