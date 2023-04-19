GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Runners are gearing up for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K this weekend. The events take place this Sunday and represent a celebration of health, persistence and determination for participants who are crossing the finish line and the volunteers supporting them. Running, walking and volunteering transforms lives.

PNC Bank has historically been a long-time supporter of the Kalamazoo Marathon and as of last year happy to be the new 1K sponsor of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon. The PNC Kids’ 1K takes place during the Expo & Packet Pick-up, helping kickoff the weekends marathon events. . This is a fun and free event taking place this Saturday, April 22nd, gates open at 9:00am, 1K begins at 10:00am. All registered children 12 and under will receive a t-shirt and medal. Parents and guardians can register children online.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

April 22nd: PNC Kids’ 1K

Health Expo & Packet Pickup at 10 am-4 pm

April 23rd: Marathon, half-marathon, 10k, 5k run and walk

Arcadia Creek Festival Place

ZeiglerKalamazooMarathon.com