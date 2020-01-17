Kicking off the 2020 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show officially kicks off today!

Whether you’re purchasing a new home or remodeling your current home, you’ll find everything you need at the Remodeling & New Homes Show including tons of vendors, designer showcases to give you some inspiration and even a Kids Construction Zone to keep your children occupied.

REMODELING & NEW HOMES SHOW @ DEVOS PLACE
Friday, January 17th | 12pm-9pm
Saturday, January 18th | 10am-9pm
Sunday, January 19th | 11am-5pm

Adults: $10 Online / $12 At the Door
Children 6-14: $4
Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18 Online Only

Leslie Hart-Davidson is one of the featured designers at the show this weekend. Leslie is a nationally recognized professional interior designer, author and owner of HDD Studios. Her philosophy since she started in 2001 is simple: design is a democracy, not a dictatorship.

You can catch her seminars this weekend at the Design-It Stage.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 @ 4PM, 7PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18 @ 4PM, 6PM

