Kick off to GR Reads 2019

The Grand Rapids Public Library’s annual GR Reads, a summer reading program for adults, runs through August 31. Participants can read any of the ten selected books and participate in 26 free programs throughout the summer. Programs include cooking classes, movies, comic con, photowalks and more.

The ten books, which include classics, thrillers, fiction, science fiction, and nonfiction, were selected to appeal to a wide range of reading tastes. The programs are both loosely and directly related to the books. Participants in GR Reads can read as few or as many of the featured books as they wish, and participate in the free summer-long community events.

A complete list of books and events is listed below. GR Reads is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation. For more information visit www.grpl.org/grreads or call 988-5400.