GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You’ve heard the phrase “new year, new you” but what about “new year, new home”? Maybe you’re looking to remodel or maybe build or purchase a completely new home in 2024. A great place to get your project started is the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.

Carolyn joins us today to talk about this year’s show kicking off later this week.

Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

Friday, January 12: 12pm-8pm

Saturday, January 13: 10am-8pm

Sunday, January 14: 11am-5pm

Adult: $12

Children (6-14): $5

Multi-day ticket (online only): $18

BuildRemodelGR.com

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.