GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent ISD Adult Education is now enrolling students for summer courses. Adult students can work toward and earn their GED or high school equivalency or enroll in English as a Second Language learning.

Oogie Lamar, from Kent ISD, joins us to tell us more about the courses they’re offering this summer!

Kent ISD Adult Education

June 7 – June 24

Monday – Thursday, 9am-2pm

KentISD.org

