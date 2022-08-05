GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite summer events is back for 5 days starting on Monday. The Kent County Youth Fair has a full carnival this year with rides for all ages on Wednesday plus tons of delicious fair foods, special days for veterans & those with disabilities and free nightly entertainment! Come on out and support the kids and their dedication to their projects. You can also check out the auctions on Wednesday and Thursday and bid on a craft or baking project or even a beef cow!

Take a look at what they have coming up!

Kent County Youth Fair

August 8th-13th

Lowell Fairgrounds

Fair foods, rides, animals, crafts & performing arts

Facebook.com/KentCoYouthFair

KCYF.org

Sponsored by Kent County Youth Fair.