GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Women Who Care is a nonprofit that started here in Michigan. Its mission is to use the power of collective giving to make a difference.

The Kent County chapter is celebrating 10 years of giving back and today we have Sharon and Jessica in the studio with us to talk about the organization.

Women Who Care members use their means ($100 per quarter) to help the more than 4,500 nonprofits in Kent County make a difference. If you are interested in making a philanthropic impact, you can attend a meeting and learn how the organization’s members advocate on behalf of area nonprofits.

WomenWhoCareOfKentCounty.com