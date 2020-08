GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Veterans Services continues to provide a wide array of services for veterans in the area.

Coming up on September 17th, they’ll have a dedicated Dental Health along with SSR Dental assistance. Stay tuned for updates on when to sign up for Dental Day.

For a full list of services and resources provided by Kent County Veterans Services, visit AccessKent.com.

