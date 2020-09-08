Kent County Veterans Services offering multiple events for vets

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Veterans Services continues to provide a wide range of services for veterans in the area.

They currently offer an emergency voucher program with Meijer that can be used for food, household cleaning supplies, pet food & hygiene items and come in a $50 or $100 coupon. The vouchers are valid at any Meijer location in Michigan. Call 616-632-5722 to find out if you qualify!

Coming up on September 17th, they’ll have a dedicated Dental Health along with SSR Dental assistance. Stay tuned for updates on when to sign up for Dental Day.

There are also two events coming up for women veterans – a picnic on Sunday, September 13th at Millennium Park from noon-4pm and a kayak event on September 20th.

For a full list of services and resources provided by Kent County Veterans Services, visit AccessKent.com.

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon