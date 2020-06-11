Kent County is helping veterans virtually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Businesses in our area are slowly opening up! While services are changing a big, the Kent County Veterans Services is helping local veterans virtually.

Kent County Veterans Services is currently providing limited services. They are also offering expanded services funded by Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) including the Women in Combat (WINC) Equine Therapy and WINC Artprize workshop, all for women veterans.

Kent County Veterans Services also reallocated some of our MVAA grant funds to an emergency voucher program with Meijer providing quick assistance to vets who need food.

